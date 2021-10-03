Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 1,653,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 1,461,800 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after buying an additional 993,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,985,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,419 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.

