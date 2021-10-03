Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases 369,852 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,852 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 2.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TBT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,952,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,967. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

