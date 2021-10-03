Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $126.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

