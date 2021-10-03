Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). Immatics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Immatics by 121.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,857 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 8.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Immatics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 88,397 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

