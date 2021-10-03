Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,987 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $870,890,000 after buying an additional 969,125 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after buying an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

