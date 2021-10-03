Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

