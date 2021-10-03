AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Short Interest Update

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RERE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:RERE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 479,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36. AiHuiShou International has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

