NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 940.0 days.

NEC stock remained flat at $$54.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. NEC has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87.

About NEC

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

