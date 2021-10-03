PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Down 40.3% in September

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,300 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 196.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 323,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

