McGinn Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $276.97. 2,475,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,480. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.89 and its 200 day moving average is $268.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

