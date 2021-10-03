Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Humana worth $422,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.55. The stock had a trading volume of 614,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,677. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.03. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

