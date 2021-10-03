Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

VRT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 3,352,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.