Govi (GOVI) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Govi has a market cap of $23.04 million and $305,211.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Govi has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00005339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00145895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,942.41 or 0.99776331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.03 or 0.07125996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,980,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

