Vanilla Network (VNLA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,006.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $8,006.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $12.81 or 0.00026669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00145895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,942.41 or 0.99776331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.03 or 0.07125996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 805,052 coins and its circulating supply is 659,237 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

