Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,436,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. South State Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

