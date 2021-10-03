Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Nucor by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.42.

NYSE:NUE opened at $97.65 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

