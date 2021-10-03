Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 868 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

NSC opened at $243.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.