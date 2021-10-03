Freemont Management S.A. Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.11. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

