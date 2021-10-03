Freemont Management S.A. Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,399,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VMW stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.11. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.
VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.
In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
