Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after buying an additional 1,392,401 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $158,654,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,985,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,548,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $117.21. 8,173,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,387,625. The company has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

