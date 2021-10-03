Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 450,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,485. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65.

