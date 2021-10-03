The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.