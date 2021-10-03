AGF Investments America Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AGCO by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AGCO by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $125.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

