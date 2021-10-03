Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

