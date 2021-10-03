Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Apple by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 204,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in Apple by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 46,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

