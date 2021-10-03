Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 292 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

