Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 9,528 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.2% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 664,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after acquiring an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,483,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. 109,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,334. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

