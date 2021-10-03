Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 1,500 MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

MGEE opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

