Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.75. 883,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

