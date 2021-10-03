Kepos Capital LP Trims Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 693.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 80,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

