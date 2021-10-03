Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 1,896 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.03 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

