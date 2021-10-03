T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 82,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,205,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $609,019,000 after purchasing an additional 207,871 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.4% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 194,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,335 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $126.76 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

