Short Interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Declines By 52.3%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Option Care Health by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Option Care Health by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Option Care Health by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Option Care Health by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.