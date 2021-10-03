Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Provident Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Provident Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.37.
Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Provident Acquisition Company Profile
Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.