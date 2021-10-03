$12.26 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post $12.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.76 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $10.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $48.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.48 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $51.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.98 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of TJX opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $690,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

