$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.25. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,770 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,045 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $4,489,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 735,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

