Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several equities analysts have commented on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $55,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $333,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

