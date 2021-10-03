Short Interest in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Declines By 43.4%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the August 31st total of 418,300 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PainReform during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PainReform during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PainReform during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in PainReform by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in PainReform during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

