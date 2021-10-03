Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

