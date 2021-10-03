HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.70.

HQY stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57. HealthEquity has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,677.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

