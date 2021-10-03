Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $111.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

