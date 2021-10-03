JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 14.58% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $24,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 830.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

