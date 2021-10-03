Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $228.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.26. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

