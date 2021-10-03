3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Trimmed by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 2.8% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,071,196,000 after acquiring an additional 265,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.