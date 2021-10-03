Shelton Capital Management Buys 69,301 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2,152.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATO. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.19. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

