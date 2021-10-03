Shelton Capital Management Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,843 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 36.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 32.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 696.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,732,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock valued at $38,559,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

