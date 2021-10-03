XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 69.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 16.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $205.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day moving average is $225.31. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.