Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $884,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.63.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

