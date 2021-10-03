IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQV opened at $241.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.60. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

