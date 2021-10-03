Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.20. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.