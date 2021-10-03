Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,413 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

